Uzbekistan's central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 17%

TASHKENT, April 21 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 17.0% at a monetary policy meeting on Thursday, the bank said in a statement.

The regulator hiked the rate by 300 basis points last month as countries across the ex-Soviet region of Central Asia tightened monetary policy in response to the turmoil on Russian financial markets.

Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

