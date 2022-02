Arcbishop Paul Gallagher speaks at Holy See Symposium on Advancing and Defending Religious Freedom through Diplomacy, in Rome, Italy, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool

BEIRUT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Vatican's foreign minister criticised Lebanese politicians on his visit to Beirut on Tuesday saying "let there be an end to the few profiting from the suffering of the many".

Archbishop Paul Gallagher added: "Stop using Lebanon for foreign interests."

