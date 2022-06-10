1 minute read
Venezuelan President Maduro arrives in Tehran -IRNA
June 10 (Reuters) - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro arrived on Friday in Tehran, Iran's agency IRNA reported on Twitter, as part of an official trip that earlier this week included Turkey and Algeria.
Iran and Venezuela have since 2020 expanded cooperation, particularly for energy projects and oil swaps, which have helped the OPEC-member countries to ease the effect of U.S. sanctions.
Reporting by Vivian Sequera, Edited by Marianna Parraga
