Venezuelan President Maduro arrives in Tehran -IRNA

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani welcomes Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro upon his arrival at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Iran June 10, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

June 10 (Reuters) - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro arrived on Friday in Tehran, Iran's agency IRNA reported on Twitter, as part of an official trip that earlier this week included Turkey and Algeria.

Iran and Venezuela have since 2020 expanded cooperation, particularly for energy projects and oil swaps, which have helped the OPEC-member countries to ease the effect of U.S. sanctions.

Reporting by Vivian Sequera, Edited by Marianna Parraga

