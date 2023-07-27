VIEW Turkey central bank governor vows to keep tightening

[1/2] A logo of Turkey's Central Bank is pictured at the entrance of its headquarters in Ankara, Turkey October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan/File Photo

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's new central bank chief Hafize Gaye Erkan held her first news conference on Thursday since her appointment in June, as she presented the bank's quarterly inflation report.

Disappointed thus far by her slower-than-expected interest rate hikes, investors, analysts and businesses are watching closely for clues on how the former U.S. bank executive would tackle rampant inflation, a plunging lira and unravel years of unorthodox policies from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Below are comments from analysts:

PIOTR MATYS, SENIOR FX ANALYST, IN TOUCH CAPITAL MARKETS, POLAND

"Governor Erkan's public debut is an excellent opportunity to gain market credibility and convince investors, who so far have been disappointed with the pace of monetary policy tightening (at least the vast majority of them), that she is fully committed to bring inflation under control."

"Remarks from Governor Erkan imply that she wants to reduce staggeringly high inflation without causing structural damage to the real economy. This would be enormously challenging for a fully independent central bank that is supported by a technocratic government, which can't be said about Turkey."

CHARU CHANANA, MARKET STRATEGIST, SAXO MARKETS, SINGAPORE

"Turkey's inflation outlook remains precarious and merely raising the inflation forecast or promising gradual monetary tightening may not be enough. Real action will likely be awaited by investors."

STUART COLE, CHIEF MACRO ECONOMIST, EQUITI CAPITAL, LONDON

"She is saying all the right things."

"I wonder whether part of her strategy today is playing to the gallery as much as anything else. She is probably aware the government will not be relishing the tightening in policy she is proposing, so if she can get the markets on side, maybe it makes it a little bit more difficult for her to be replaced?"

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal, writing by Libby George; Editing by Toby Chopra

