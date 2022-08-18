VIEW Turkey cuts policy rate to 13% despite soaring inflation

Turkey's Central Bank headquarters is seen in Ankara, Turkey in this January 24, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank shocked markets on Thursday by cutting its policy rate by 100 basis points to 13%, saying it needed to keep driving economic growth despite inflation surging to near 80% and a global tightening trend among its peers.

All 14 economists polled by Reuters had expected the bank to hold its policy rate at 14%. The lira weakened 1% after the rate decision.

COMMENTS

JASON TUVEY, SENIOR EMERGING MARKETS ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Turkey's central bank stepped up its fight against economic orthodoxy... This latest move could be the trigger for yet another currency crisis. More than anything, it is clear that the CBRT is taking its instructions from President Erdogan.

"That said, the move further increases the risk of yet another currency crisis. After all, Turkey is suffering from a wide current account deficit, large short-term external debts and perilously low foreign exchange reserves. The authorities are in no position at all to support the lira.

"If the CBRT is to pursue further rate cuts over the coming months, we suspect that it will turn to more restrictive capital controls."

MAREK DRIMAL, LEAD STRATEGIST FORE CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA, SOCIETE GENERALE

"This cut is likely to exacerbate a weakening of the lira, as other central banks in the region continue to hike or at least opt for a stability. It is a surprising decision.

"Inflation has not peaked yet and we estimate it will peak at around 87% in October."

MICHAEL HEWSON, SENIOR ANALYST, CMC MARKETS

"I think that it just goes to show that politicians don't have a clue about monetary policy... A weaker currency just means higher inflation. Maybe it's just Erdogan's way of saying I'm in charge. But everyone knows that, so I really don't understand the rationale behind it.

"It doesn't make any sense whatsoever."

PIOTR MATYS, SENIOR FX ANALYST, INTOUCH CAPITAL MARKETS

"Today's decision further undermines the credibility of the central bank. It is fairly simple: inflation is way too high, interest rates are way too low and the lira is going to pay the price for this ongoing experiment in monetary policy that is based mainly on President Erdogan's unorthodox view on the relationship between interest rates and inflation.

"Essentially, it is a policy mistake that will have negative implications for the lira as the initial market reaction indicates.

"The central bank tried to justify its surprising decision by expressing concerns about the upcoming slowdown in economic activity but inflation is simply too high for the central bank to cut interest rates. The rate cut also means that it will be even more expensive for the central bank to defend the lira."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marc Jones, Jorgelina do Rosario in London, Anisha Sircar in Bangalore and Ali Kucukgocmen in Ankara; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.