Violence erupts again at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque

Members of Israeli security force walk next to visitors at the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad















JERUSALEM, April 5 (Reuters) - Confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers broke out for the second time on Wednesday at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, witnesses told Reuters.

Israeli police entered the compound and tried to evacuate worshippers, using stun grenades and firing rubber bullets, Waqf staff said. Worshippers threw objects at police, witnesses said. There was no immediate comment from police.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell, Editing by Franklin Paul











