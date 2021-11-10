Vodacom to buy 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt for $2.74 bln

A shopper walks past a Vodacom shop in Johannesburg February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Nov 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's Vodacom Group Ltd (VODJ.J) said on Wednesday it would buy a 55% stake in the Egyptian arm of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) for $2.74 billion.

Separately, Vodacom said it would buy a co-controlling 30% stake in assets owned by Community Investment Ventures Holdings including Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

