Middle East
WFP reduces Yemen food rations due to funding shortage
1 minute read
Dec 22 (Reuters) - The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Wednesday it will reduce food rations for 8 million people in Yemen from January due to a lack of funds, warning of serious consequences as hunger rises.
"Five million at immediate risk of slipping into famine conditions will remain on a full ration," the WFP, a U.N. agency, said.
Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Heavens
