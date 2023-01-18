White House adviser Sullivan will support two-state solution in Israel trip -Kirby















WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan was holding meetings in Israel on Wednesday and will stress the U.S. commitment to a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestinian dispute during his visit, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

Sullivan will also underscore the U.S. commitment to Israel's security and discuss regional challenges including Iran, Kirby said at a news briefing.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese











