White House condemns ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas against Israel

Reuters
The White House on Tuesday condemned ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other groups against targets in Israel and said Israel has a legitimate right to defend itself.

“Jerusalem, a city of such importance to people of faith around the world, must be a place of co-existence,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. She said the primary U.S. focus is on de-escalation.

