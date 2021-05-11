Middle EastWhite House condemns ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas against Israel
1 minute read
The White House on Tuesday condemned ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other groups against targets in Israel and said Israel has a legitimate right to defend itself.
“Jerusalem, a city of such importance to people of faith around the world, must be a place of co-existence,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. She said the primary U.S. focus is on de-escalation.
