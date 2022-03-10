White House: Iran nuclear deal "close," end of negotiations challenging

U.S. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday the United States would continue to have diplomatic talks with Iran about a nuclear deal.

"Our view is that we are close. We have been close for some time now," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said. "The end of negotiations is always when the difficult and challenging parts of the conversation typically take place."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.