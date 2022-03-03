White House official sees 'no change' on push for Iran nuclear deal

The exterior of the White House is seen from the North Lawn in Washington, U.S., June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - All sides are working to clarify their stances on the most difficult issues in talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a White House official said on Thursday.

Asked if a deal had been reached, the official said there was "no change" from comments by deputy White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday, when she told reporters that "at this final stage, all participants are working to clarify their position on the most difficult issues."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Steve Holland; Writing by Arshad Mohammed

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.