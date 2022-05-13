1 minute read
White House says images of funeral of Al Jazeera reporter disturbing
WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday said images showing Israeli police officers charging at Palestinians carrying the coffin of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh are disturbing.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters U.S. officials will remain in close contact with Israeli and Palestinian authorities in the aftermath of Akleh's funeral.
Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.