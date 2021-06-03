Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

White House says Israel to remain key strategic partner

1 minute read

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attends a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Israel will remain an important strategic partner for the United States, the White House said on Thursday when asked whether U.S. policy would change if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was replaced after his 12-year run as premier.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a regular briefing that the political formation of Israel's new government was up to the parties involved.

"Israel will remain an important strategic partner, one where you have an abiding security relationship, and that will continue," Psaki said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 6:37 PM UTCNetanyahu, battling for political life, attacks deal to unseat him

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday fought back against an agreement by his political opponents for a government of left-wing, centrist and right-wing parties aimed at unseating him.

Middle EastIsrael’s political deal may unlock two-year wait for new budget
Middle EastArab Islamist helps clinch Israel's new anti-Netanyahu government
Middle EastLebanon tribunal scraps new trial of Hariri assassin because of funding shortage
Middle EastQatar Airways says Airbus spat risks 'industrial repercussions'