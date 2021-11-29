White House says it wants Iran to return to 2015 nuclear deal as indirect talks resume

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. objective for Iran is to have the country return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal struck by former U.S. president Barack Obama, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Indirect talks between the United States and Iran resumed in Vienna on Monday after a five-month hiatus.

Then-President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 agreement that had lifted sanctions in return for restrictions on Iran's atomic activities. He re-imposed debilitating sanctions, after which Tehran progressively expanded its nuclear work.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.