White house working to clarify Turkey's view on Finland, Sweden's NATO ambitions

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media as he leaves a mosque after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkey, May 13, 2022. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is working to clarify Turkey's position regarding Finland and Sweden's wishes to apply for NATO membership, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier in the day it was not possible for NATO-member Turkey to support plans by Sweden and Finland to join the pact given the Nordic countries were "home to many terrorist organizations."

