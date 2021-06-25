Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
WHO warns of 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Syria if no cross-border aid renewal

An aerial view shows tents at a camp for internally displaced people in northern Idlib, Syria, June 10, 2021. Picture taken with a drone June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

GENEVA, June 25 (Reuters) - Failure to renew a cross-border aid operation into Syria which expires next month could result in a new "humanitarian catastrophe" for the country's rebel-held region in the northwest, a World Health Organization spokesman said on Friday.

Christian Lindmeier told a Geneva news briefing that a failure of the U.N. Security Council to renew the mandate for another year on July 10 would make it impossible to deliver vaccines to the region, including COVID-19 vaccines.

