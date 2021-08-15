Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Wildfire blazes in Jerusalem hills

1 minute read
1/4

A firefighting plane disperses fire retardant as it assists in extinguishing a fire near the Israeli village of Shoresh at the outskirts of Jerusalem August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A wildfire blazed in hills west of Jerusalem on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of several small outlying communities, emergency services and witnesses said, as clouds of smoke drifted over parts of the city about 10 km (six miles) away.

Israel's Magen David Adom national ambulance service said no injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighting planes and crews on the ground were battling the flames, visible from the main highway linking Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 1:43 PM UTC

MIDEAST STOCKS Abu Dhabi leads most Gulf markets higher

Most major Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Sunday, with the Abu Dhabi index registering the biggest gains while Dubai bucked the trend to trade lower.

Middle East
Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai, flydubai suspends services
Middle East
Israel's Oil Refineries moves to Q2 profit, plans renewable energy shift
Middle East
Iran orders travel ban and shutdown amid COVID surge
Middle East
Al Shorafa Al Hammadi appointed as chairman of Etihad Aviation Group - Abu Dhabi media office