Middle East

Wiz raises $250 mln, values Israeli cyber firm at $6 bln

JERUSALEM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz said on Monday it had raised $250 million in a private funding round that values the company at $6 billion.

Wiz, established in 2020, completed a $350 million financing round this year that had valued the cloud security platform at $1.7 billion.

Wiz has 180 employees in Israel and the United States. It said its platform is used by 15% of Fortune 500 companies.

The company said most of the investors from its previous round -- Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Greenoaks, Salesforce, CyberStarts, billionaire Bernard Arnault and Starbucks founder Howard Schultz -- participated in the current round.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Edmund Blair

