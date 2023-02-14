A woman rescued from rubble in Turkey 203 hours after quake
ANKARA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A woman was rescued from the rubble of a building in the southern Turkish city of Hatay on Tuesday, some 203 hours after a devastating earthquake struck the region, Turkish media reported.
Earlier reports said the rescued person was a man, but later state broadcaster TRT reported a woman was pulled out from under the rubble in the city.
Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsev; Editing by Jon Boyle
