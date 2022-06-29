World Bank to give Egypt $500 mln to boost food security -statement

Egyptian women carry food trays after washing them at a village, near Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - The World Bank has agreed to provide Egypt with $500 million in development funds to boost food security amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, Egypt's international cooperation ministry said on Wednesday.

The funds will primarily support the country's wheat purchases to help the government maintain a strategic reserve and utilize the investments made in raising the country's grain storage capacity, the ministry added.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Nadine Awadalla

