Yacht linked to Russian oligarch Abramovich docks in Turkey's Bodrum -shipping data

Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich stands in a VIP lounge before a jet linked to him took off for Istanbul from Ben Gurion international airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL/File Photo

ISTANBUL, March 21 (Reuters) - A superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich docked in Bodrum in southwest Turkey on Monday, ship tracking data showed.

The Solaris yacht left Montenegro last week, motoring southeast to Turkey and skirting the waters of European Union member states which have sanctioned Abramovich and several other Russian billionaires.

EU governments have acted to seize yachts and other luxury assets from the sanctioned individuals.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.