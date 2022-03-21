1 minute read
Yacht linked to Russian oligarch Abramovich docks in Turkey's Bodrum -shipping data
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ISTANBUL, March 21 (Reuters) - A superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich docked in Bodrum in southwest Turkey on Monday, ship tracking data showed.
The Solaris yacht left Montenegro last week, motoring southeast to Turkey and skirting the waters of European Union member states which have sanctioned Abramovich and several other Russian billionaires.
EU governments have acted to seize yachts and other luxury assets from the sanctioned individuals.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Jonathan Spicer
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.