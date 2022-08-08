Yemen FM says Iran-aligned Houthis not committed to key parts of U.N.-brokered truce

Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak writes in a visitors' book at the the Jordanian Foreign Ministry in Amman, Jordan August 8, 2022. REUTERS/Jehad Shelbak

AMMAN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Yemen's internationally recognised government accused the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Monday of not abiding by a key element in a U.N.-brokered truce to reopen roads to the besieged city of Taiz saying the group was "running away" from its commitments.

Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak also said in a news conference in Amman that his Aden-based government supports any move to expand a U.N.-brokered truce beyond the latest two-month extension to a durable peace deal.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hugh Lawson

