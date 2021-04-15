Yemen's Saudi-backed government has said it approved more fuel ships to dock at Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah, which is held by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, as the country grapples with a shortage exacerbating a dire humanitarian crisis.

The internationally recognised government's information minister said late on Wednesday that additional ships would be approved for clearance by the Saudi-led military coalition that controls the waters off Hodeidah, but did not give numbers.

The United States and the United Nations are pushing for a ceasefire deal that would allow sea and air access to areas controlled by the Houthis, who ousted the government from power in Sanaa and now hold most of northern Yemen.

The Houthis are insisting on a full lifting of the blockade, which the Saudi-led coalition says aims to prevent arms smuggling and appropriation of port revenues.

The military alliance intervened in Yemen against the Houthis in 2015 in a conflict largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Shortly after the latest ceasefire proposal was presented by Riyadh three weeks ago, four ships were cleared to dock in Hodeidah. U.N. data showed they carried 72 tonnes of fuel. read more

Coalition warships had been holding up 14 fuel tankers as of March 23 even though they had secured United Nations clearance, U.N. data showed. Some had been waiting six months to dock.

The conflict and ensuing economic collapse have led to what the United Nations describes as the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with more than 80% of the population of 30 million relying on aid and millions facing famine.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.