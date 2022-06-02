Yemen warring parties agree to extend truce for two months -U.N.

An airport staffer walks through the rubble of a building destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes at Sanaa Airport in Sanaa, Yemen December 21, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

RIYADH, June 2 (Reuters) - Yemen's warring parties agreed to extend a U.N.-brokered truce for two months under the same terms as the original deal, the office of the U.N. envoy for Yemen said on Thursday.

The agreement between the Yemeni government and the Houthi movement includes allowing fuel ships into Houthi-held ports, some commercial flights from Sanaa airport and talks to reopen key roads in heavily disputed Taiz city.

The initial deal expires on Thursday.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by John Stonestreet

