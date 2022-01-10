Skip to main content
Yemeni forces say they have retaken energy-producing province from Houthis

ADEN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Yemen's Giants Brigade forces, who are backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said on Monday they had taken full control of oil-rich Shabwa province from the pro-Iran Houthi movement after 10 days of fighting.

The Houthis entered several regions of Shabwa in September.

Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

