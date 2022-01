DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Houthi movement that controls most of northern Yemen has hijacked a United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo vessel off the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, the Saudi-led coalition said on Monday, according to the TV channel Al Arabiya.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Kevin Liffey

