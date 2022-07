Yemen's Aden-based government appoints new defence, oil ministers

July 28 (Reuters) - Yemen's Aden-based government appointed new defence and oil ministers, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Mohsen Mohammed Hussein al-Daeri became defence minister while Said Suliman Barakat al-Shamasi was appointed the new oil minister, the statement added.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari Writing by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Chris Reese

