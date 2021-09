DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi group attacked oil facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) in Ras Tanura, in the east of the kingdom, and other locations including Jeddah, on the Red Sea coast, a military spokesman for the Iran-aligned group said on Sunday

The group said it attacked the facilities with drones and ballistic missiles, he said.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by David Goodman

