Yemen's Houthis allow temporary resumption of UN flights to Sanaa airport -agency
CAIRO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The aviation authority run by the Houthi administration in Yemen has allowed temporary resumption of flights by the United Nations and international organizations to Sanaa airport on Monday, the Houthi-run Saba agency said.
The Iran-aligned Houthi group said earlier this month that the airport had been put out of operation after air strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.
Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Leslie Adler
