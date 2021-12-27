Yemen's Houthis allow temporary resumption of UN flights to Sanaa airport -agency

A police trooper walks on the rubble of a building destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes at Sanaa Airport in Sanaa, Yemen December 21, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

CAIRO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The aviation authority run by the Houthi administration in Yemen has allowed temporary resumption of flights by the United Nations and international organizations to Sanaa airport on Monday, the Houthi-run Saba agency said.

The Iran-aligned Houthi group said earlier this month that the airport had been put out of operation after air strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.