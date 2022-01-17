Middle East1 minute read
Yemen's Houthis say 12 dead in Saudi-led coalition strike, Al Masirah TV reports
CAIRO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Tuesday that a Saudi-led coalition strike on the capital Sanaa left 12 dead including women and children, the main television news outlet run by the group Al Masirah TV reported.
There was no immediate independent confirmation available.
Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by Paul Simao
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.