Middle EastYemen's Houthis say attacked Aramco facility in Jizan

Reuters
1 minute read

Yemen's Houthi movement launched a drones attack on an Aramco (2222.SE) oil facility in the city of Jizan as well as the southern city of Khamis Mushait, a Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter on Friday.

The Saudi-led coalition earlier said it intercepted two Houthi explosives-laden drones fired at the kingdom's southern region and the city of Khamis Mushait. There was no confirmation of an attack on an Aramco facility in Jizan. read more

