Yemen's Houthis say Saudi-led coalition seized fuel ship; no Saudi confirmation

CAIRO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has diverted a fuel vessel heading for the Yemeni port of Hodeidah to a Saudi port instead, Al-Masirah TV, run by the Houthi movement that controls most of Yemen, said on Wednesday.

There was no immediate confirmation by the Saudi-led coalition.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis has tried to blockade Yemeni sea ports that the Houthis control, including Hodeidah.

The Houthis said they had seized an Emirati cargo vessel in the Red Sea on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.