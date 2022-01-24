Yemen's Houthis say they fired ballistic missiles towards air base in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The military spokesman for Yemen's Houthi movement, Yahya Sarea, said on Monday that the Iran-aligned group fired ballistic missiles towards al-Dhafra air base in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi.

Sarea said the group had also targeted other vital areas in Dubai using drones, without specifying those targets.

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Maha El Dahan Editing by Peter Graff

