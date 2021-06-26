Middle East
Yemen's president Hadi headed to the U.S. for usual medical checkups - SABA
1 minute read
CAIRO - June 26 (Reuters) - Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi headed on Saturday evening to the United States for his usual, periodic medical checkups, the state news agency (SABA) reported.
Hadi has been to the United States for checkups and treatments in 2020 and 2019 and has been treated for a heart condition since 2011.
Reporting by Omar Fahmy Writing by Alaa Swilam Editing by Mark Potter
