Yemen's warring parties agree to two-month ceasefire, says UN envoy

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Yemen's warring parties have agreed to a two-month ceasefire starting Saturday and to allow fuel ships to enter Houthi-held Hodeidah port and select flights from Sanaa airport, the U.N. special envoy for Yemen said on Friday.

Hans Grundberg said in a statement that the nationwide ceasefire could be renewed with the consent of the parties. A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement for seven years.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Hugh Lawson

