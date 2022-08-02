Yemen's warring parties only agree to roll over two-month truce, says UN

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Yemen's warring sides agreed to renew a two-month truce expiring on Tuesday, the U.N. envoy said, despite international pressure for an extended and expanded deal that would build on the longest stretch of relative calm in over seven years.

"This truce extension includes a commitment from the parties to intensify negotiations to reach an expanded truce agreement as soon as possible," special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement published on his office's website.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; editing by Jonathan Oatis

