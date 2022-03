Missiles hit Ukrainian military unit near Dnipro, governor says

LVIV, Ukraine, March 25 (Reuters) - Rescuers were searching for survivors among the debris on Friday after two missiles hit a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of the city of Dnipro, causing "serious destruction", regional governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on social media.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.