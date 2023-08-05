Missing Mexican woman found dead in Germany

MEXICO CITY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Police in Germany, reported on Saturday that they found the body of a 24-year-old Mexican woman who disappeared in Berlin at the end of July and whose case has caused garnered widespread attention in Mexico.

Authorities said the body of Maria Fernanda Sanchez, for whom Interpol had issued a yellow search notice, was found floating in a canal by a person walking along a bridge in Berlin's Adlershof neighborhood.

"No third-party blame can be assumed," police said in a statement, but added that "the police investigation continues."

The Mexican Foreign Ministry communicated on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that German authorities reported the discovery of a deceased woman that fit Sanchez's description.

Earlier in the week, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he would ask the German president to bolster the search for Sanchez, who, according to local media, was a masters student in Germany.

A few days after the girl's disappearance, Berlin police said in a statement that there were "indications" that the woman was "in an exceptional psychological situation."

Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Adriana Barrera; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.