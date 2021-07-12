Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Moderna to supply 20 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Argentina

A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

July 12 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Monday it had signed a supply agreement with the government of Argentina for 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine or its updated variant booster vaccine candidate.

The company said delivery was expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

Last week, the Latin American country said it was looking to sign a supply deal with the U.S. vaccine maker, in an attempt to speed up the inoculation of its population and sidestep a possible third wave of the coronavirus.

So far, the country's vaccine program has been largely built around Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, China's Sinopharm and the AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) vaccine developed with Oxford University.

As of Monday, Argentina had registered 4.6 million cases of COVID-19 and 98,781 related deaths.

Moderna has received emergency authorization for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults from health agencies in more than 50 countries.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

