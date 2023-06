WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged American students to come to India during his first official stop in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, as he met with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden.

Hundreds of United States teachers are already in India, participating in a tech partnership, Modi said.

Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Kanishka Singh















