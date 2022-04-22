Moldova protests to Russia over comments by top military commander

April 22 (Reuters) - The Moldovan foreign ministry said it had summoned Moscow's ambassador on Friday to express "deep concern" about comments by a top military commander, who suggested the country's Russian-speaking population was being oppressed.

"These statements are unfounded," the foreign ministry said on its website. "Moldova ... is a neutral state and this principle must be respected by all international actors, including the Russian Federation."

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler

