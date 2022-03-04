More deaths and more suffering expected in Ukraine in days to come, NATO says

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media along side the US Secretary of State, prior to the start of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 4, 2022. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

March 4 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine will cause more deaths and destruction over the coming days, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, calling on Russia's President Vladimir Putin to withdraw all troops from Ukraine without conditions.

"The days to come are likely to be worse, with more deaths, more suffering and more destruction," Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Sabine Siebold, Gabriela Baczynska and Bart Meijer, editing by Marine Strauss

