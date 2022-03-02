Skip to main content
More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians killed during Russian invasion - Ukrainian emergency service

1 minute read

A man walks through the site of yesterday's blast targeted at the TV tower, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

LVIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians and destroyed hundreds of structures including transport facilities, hospitals, kindergartens and homes, Ukraine's emergency service said on Wednesday.

"Children, women and defence forces are losing their lives every hour," it said in a statement.

