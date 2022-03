A woman holding a cat arrives on a train from Poland, at Berlin's central station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - More than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine as of March 10, of whom more than 112,000 are third-country nationals, the U.N. migration agency IOM said on its website on Thursday.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson

