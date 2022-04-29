More than 3,000 people lost in sea crossings to Europe in 2021 -UN

Rescue workers carry the body of a dead person after a boat with 35 migrants from the Maghreb region capsized in the beach of Orzola, in the Canary Island of Lanzarote, Spain, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Borja Suarez/File Photo

GENEVA, April 29 (Reuters) - More than 3,000 refugees, migrants and asylum seekers died or went missing last year while trying to reach Europe via Mediterranean and Atlantic sea routes, a U.N. refugee agency report showed on Friday.

UNHCR's Shabia Mantoo told a news briefing in Geneva the 2021 figure represented nearly twice the number of lives lost in the previous year.

"We are seeing the increases soar," she said. "It's alarming."

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Catherine Evans

