Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

More than 4,000 U.S. passport holders plus families evacuated from Afghanistan -State Dept official

1 minute read

Families begin to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, August 23, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/Handout via REUTERS.

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The United States has evacuated more than 4,000 American passport holders plus their families from Afghanistan in the ongoing airlift from Kabul, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.

There was a delay in reporting the figures because U.S. officials were focused on getting people out of Kabul as quickly as possible, the official said.

"We expect that number to continue to grow in the coming days," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 7:59 PM UTC

Biden aims for Aug. 31 Afghanistan pullout as risk of attacks rises

Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers said on Tuesday all foreign evacuations from the country must be completed by Aug. 31, and the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden is aiming to stick to the date due to the mounting threat of militant attacks.

World
U.S. on pace to complete Afghan pullout by Aug 31, Biden told G7
World
U.S. VP Harris pushes ahead with Vietnam trip despite mystery 'health incident'
World
CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources
World
EXCLUSIVE Limited Chinese cooperation hindering U.S. fentanyl fight -congress report