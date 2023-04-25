Morning Briefing















Joe Biden makes his 2024 presidential run official, fighting in Sudan abates overnight, and global diesel margins have slumped as Russian exports continue despite sanctions.

Plus, stunning photos of the earth from above.

US NEWS

US President Joe Biden said he will seek a second White House term in 2024, a decision that will test whether Americans are ready to give the 80-year-old Democrat, already the oldest US president ever, another four years in office.

Donald Trump goes to trial in a civil lawsuit where the writer E. Jean Carroll is accusing him of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Jury selection is expected to begin in Manhattan federal court, where the former Elle magazine advice columnist is also accusing Trump of defamation.

Fox News and its top-rated host Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, less than a week after parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5 million a defamation lawsuit in which Carlson played a starring role. Meanwhile, CNN has fired longtime host Don Lemon, the news anchor said in a post on Twitter adding he was "stunned" by the step and that he was not directly informed of the termination by the network.

AROUND THE WORLD

Fighting in Sudan abated overnight after the army and a rival paramilitary force agreed to a 72-hour truce. Tens of thousands of people, including Sudanese and citizens from neighboring countries, have fled in the past few days to Egypt, Chad and South Sudan. Foreign governments have been working to bring their nationals to safety.

Ukrainian forces based on the western side of the River Dnipro are frequently carrying out raids on the eastern bank near the city of Kherson to try to dislodge Russian troops, a regional official said. Ukraine is expected to launch a spring counteroffensive to try to recapture more territory. Follow the latest updates from the war in Ukraine.

Britain's Prince William settled a phone-hacking claim against Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper arm in 2020 for a "very large sum" after a secret deal struck with Buckingham Palace, lawyers for the heir's brother Prince Harry said in court documents.

Israel celebrates its 75th anniversary this week in a fractious and uncertain mood, overshadowed by a battle over the judiciary that has opened up some of the deepest social divisions since the foundation of the country in 1948.

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Global diesel margins have slumped by about half since February, dragging on refiners' profits, as Russian exports continue despite sanctions, helping output from China and India reach all-time highs in March.

First Republic Bank shares sank more than 20% after the closing bell on Monday as it said deposits plunged by more than $100 billion in the first quarter and it was exploring options such as restructuring its balance sheet. The deposit slump overshadowed profits that beat expectations.

UBS has set aside more money to draw a line under its involvement in toxic mortgages, halving its first-quarter profit as it prepares to swallow fallen rival Credit Suisse. UBS's stock opened down 4.6%.

The world's top central banks will reduce the frequency of their dollar operations with the US Federal Reserve from May 1 after volatility in financial markets receded, the banks said in a joint statement. The European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank have been conducting daily dollar swaps with the Fed.

Britain's government borrowed less than predicted in the financial year that ended in March, according to data which showed finance minister Jeremy Hunt may be able to adopt a less austere stance ahead of the next general election.

Modi's BJP courts India's rising election power: Women

Ranika Jaiswal, 48, a treasurer in Uttar Pradesh women's wing of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Lucknow, India, April 24, 2023. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Ranika Jaiswal's family in Varanasi has boasted a string of officials in India's ruling BJP party over the last four decades. Now she wants a piece of the action.

"Three generations of my family, all men, have been with the party. But now it's changing - as a woman I am also equally invested," said the 48-year-old.

Decades after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP was born from a Hindu nationalist organization dominated by men, its sustained electoral gains depend on women, the rising power of Indian elections.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.