Morning Briefing
Moscow seizes temporary control of assets of two European energy firms, South Korea and the US are set to deepen their collaboration to deter the nuclear threat, and tech behemoths talk up their investments in AI.
Plus, Mattel introduces the first Barbie with Down's syndrome.
War in Ukraine
- President Vladimir Putin signed a decree establishing temporary control of assets of two foreign energy firms, the Finnish energy group Fortum and its former German subsidiary Uniper, sowing confusion over the fate of other Western companies in the country. Moscow has reacted angrily to reports that Group of Seven nations are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia.
- Ukraine is working with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and American companies to collect evidence of war crimes by Russians, senior officials said. That work includes looking into cellphone information, forensic analyses of DNA samples, as well as analysis of body parts collected off battlefields. Follow the latest developments in the war.
Sudan crisis
- Sudan's capital resounded with gunfire and explosions on the western outskirts, eroding a truce amid collapsing basic services, dwindling food supplies and the opening of a prison that let out allies of a jailed former autocrat.
- The conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces has triggered a rush to extract foreign diplomats and citizens. Some 245 evacuees landed in France this morning, while Britain evacuated 200-300 of its citizens and Germany ended its operation with over 700 people flown out.
Elsewhere...
- US President Joe Biden and South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol are expected to agree to deepen collaboration meant to deter nuclear escalation by North Korea, US officials said. With North Korean missiles now a direct threat to the United States, an old Cold-War dilemma has resurfaced: would the United States risk nuclear retaliation against itself to defend an ally?
- Tech billionaire and Republican megadonor Peter Thiel, an early backer of former President Donald Trump who later broke with him, has told associates he is not planning to donate to any political candidates in 2024, according to two people close to the businessman.
- Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was taking up three fellowships at Harvard University later in 2023. Ardern stepped down as prime minister in January saying she had "no more in the tank" to lead the country and would also not seek re-election to parliament.
Business and Markets
- Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet talked up investments in artificial intelligence for the second quarter in a row but their results suggested that any substantial additions to sales will be slow. The tech behemoths have launched an array of products that they promise are packed with generative AI, which creates brand new content from past data.
- Commentary: "The technology giants’ quarterly results jumped the low bar of being better than investors feared. But neither showed the kind of breakneck growth that made them juggernauts. Touting uncertain future gains from AI is a way for management to bring back a jolt of excitement, and support the companies’ valuations." In more AI news, we look at how another giant, Meta, is scrambling to catch up.
- The European Union has agreed a deal to set binding targets for airlines in Europe to increase their use of sustainable aviation fuels, in an attempt to kickstart a market for green fuels and cut the aviation sector's carbon footprint. This week EU countries also approved sweeping changes to the region's carbon trading scheme and emissions laws.
- Japan's ispace said its attempt to make the first private moon landing had failed after losing contact with its Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander when it unexpectedly accelerated and probably crashed on the lunar surface. The startup said it was possible that as the lander approached the moon, its altitude measurement system had miscalculated the distance to the surface.
And Finally...
French City Counsellor & Author Eleonore Laloux holds the new Barbie doll with Down's syndrome, in Paris, April 19, 2023. Mattel/Matthieu Suprin/Handout via REUTERS
Toy maker Mattel has introduced its first Barbie with Down's syndrome in a bid to make its famous doll range more inclusive. “Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves," Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, said.
- Read more here: Mattel introduces Barbie doll with Down's syndrome
Sign up for the Daily Briefing email here
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.