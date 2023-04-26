Morning Briefing















Moscow seizes temporary control of assets of two European energy firms, South Korea and the US are set to deepen their collaboration to deter the nuclear threat, and tech behemoths talk up their investments in AI.

Plus, Mattel introduces the first Barbie with Down's syndrome.

War in Ukraine

Sudan crisis

Sudan's capital resounded with gunfire and explosions on the western outskirts, eroding a truce amid collapsing basic services, dwindling food supplies and the opening of a prison that let out allies of a jailed former autocrat.

The conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces has triggered a rush to extract foreign diplomats and citizens. Some 245 evacuees landed in France this morning, while Britain evacuated 200-300 of its citizens and Germany ended its operation with over 700 people flown out.

Elsewhere...

Business and Markets

And Finally...

French City Counsellor & Author Eleonore Laloux holds the new Barbie doll with Down's syndrome, in Paris, April 19, 2023. Mattel/Matthieu Suprin/Handout via REUTERS

Toy maker Mattel has introduced its first Barbie with Down's syndrome in a bid to make its famous doll range more inclusive. “Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves," Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, said.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing email here











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.