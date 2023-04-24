Moscow to host Turkey, Syria, Russia, Iran meeting on Tuesday -Anadolu















ISTANBUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's defence minister said he planned to meet his Syrian, Russian and Iranian counterparts in Moscow on Tuesday, state-owned Anadolu news agency said, amid efforts to rebuild Ankara-Damascus ties after years of animosity during the Syrian war.

Anadolu cited Defence Minister Hulusi Akar as saying the countries' intelligence chiefs will also attend the meeting in Moscow.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer











